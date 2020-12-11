Brake Free Motorcycle Helmet Light Pitches Robert Herjavec “Wow” on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, Henry Li and Alex Arkhangelskiy, pitch Brake Free, a product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets on a motorcycle. It’s a bright and smart LED brake light that attaches to back of any helmet, so vehicles behind the motorcycle can see the brake light at eye level.

The light shines bright when braking and downshifting. It uses a long-lasting (eight hours) rechargeable battery.

Motorcycle enthusiast Robert Herjavec is the first to voice his impression with a “wow” and “so cool” comment right away. Even Mark Cuban says, “cool.”

Henry and Alex go into the Tank seeking a $200,000 investment in exchange for ten percent equity. Keep in mind Herjavec invested $300,000 in RevoLights, LED lights that attach to the front and back wheel rims on bicycles, in 2014.

Check out Herjavec giving an interview in front of one of his Ducati motorcycles! Lori appreciates a good Harley Davidson when she sees one, too!

