Click & Carry Bag Device Pitches Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

Los Angeles entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Kim Meckwood pitches her product Click & Carry on Season 12 of Shark Tank. It’s a handle device that allows the user to carry multiple bags hands-free (up to 80 lbs!). The ergonomically designed soft gel clips go over the shoulder and are available in black, pink, purple, green and blue.

Lori and Barbara with Click & Carry on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

During Kim’s pitch on Shark Tank, Sharks Lori Greiner and Barbara Corcoran get involved in the demonstration.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Click & Carry is getting 5-star reviews on Amazon and has already been featured on QVC’s “In the Kitchen with David” thanks to former guest Shark Bethenny Frankel. In 2014, Bethenny had Kim on her TV show “Bethenny In Your Business.” Watch the clips below.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]