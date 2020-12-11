Codi Robot Smart Toy Pitches Robert Herjavec, Twins Dad on Shark Tank

Codi is an educational storytelling robot designed by Pillar Learning. The three Miami entrepreneurs behind Codi — educator William Mock, technologist Dayu Yang, toy maker Chris Oslebo — pitch their company on Season 12 of Shark Tank. They go into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

O’Leary, Greiner, Herjavec consider CODI on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Codi’s library includes 130 stories, 100 songs and a slow playlist for calming down and sleep. Plus, Codi can respond to simple questions just for kids and parents can monitor interaction via the app. Monkey, dino and unicorn costumes are sold separately.

Codi might remind some Shark Tank fans of Trobo, the plush storytelling toy robot that was pitched on the show in 2016. The company accepted a $166,000 investment from Robert Herjavec for 33 percent with a contingency – that they could get a licensing deal with Dreamworks. Alas, the deal fell through but a lot has changed since then… on the technology front… and personally for Herjavec who is now father of 2-year-old twins!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream anyABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]