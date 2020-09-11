Cereal Killerz Kitchen on ‘Shark Tank’ Opening 2nd Store on Vegas Strip

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife Chris Burns and Jessica Burns from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats, The Cereal Killerz Kitchen.

They’re seeking an investment of $125,000 in exchange of 10 percent equity in “the first and only cereal bar in Las Vegas.”

Specialty food bar franchises have had success on Shark Tank, recently.

Billionaire Shark Mark Cuban invested in two: $400,000 in The Yard Milkshake Bar and $200,000 in Avocaderia, an avocado bar that launched in Brooklyn in 2017 (Barbara Corcoran also invested $200,000 in Avocaderia).

Don’t count out Lori Greiner: she likes the food retail space, too. She invested $500,000 in OatMeals, a build-your-own oatmeal bar launched in Manhattan.

According to the Cereal Killerz Kitchen website, their opening their second location on The Strip! Their current location is in the neighborhood of Centennial Hills.

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen pitch might remind Shark Tank fans of Cow Wow Cereal Milk (see link above). The drink that tastes like “the leftover milk at the bottom of the cereal bowl” was pitched on Shark Tank in 2014 but didn’t get a deal.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.