Cereal Killerz Kitchen on ‘Shark Tank’ Opening 2nd Store on Vegas Strip

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | October 30, 2020

Cereal Killerz Shark Tank

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife Chris Burns and Jessica Burns from Las Vegas, Nevada, share their killer idea for a retail franchise that serves a variety of cereal-centric treats, The Cereal Killerz Kitchen.

They’re seeking an investment of $125,000 in exchange of 10 percent equity in “the first and only cereal bar in Las Vegas.”

View this post on Instagram

We hope #centennial is ready for our #SuperBowl #Challenge because it’s here 130+ cereals 1 Bowl 1 Gallon if Milk 45 minutes (40 for competitive eaters) If you complete the challenge by eating it all by your self in the allotted time 1. your $30 will be refunded 2. You will get a Free Tee Shirt 3. Your picture will be placed on the wall #doyouhavewhatittakes all we need is at least one days notice to prepare the bowl. You can DM us or email [email protected] to make a reservation #cerealkillerz 🎥 cred: @thelasvegasfoodie . 📍Centennial 7540 Oso Blanca Rd Las Vegas NV 89149 (10-9) 📍 Henderson (galleria Mall) open till 7 #lasvegas #henderson #centennial #vegaslocals #igfood #igeats #icecream #trending #dessert #foodporn #love #thrillist #explorepage #trending #foodpics #cereal #instagood #dessertporn #breakfast #icedcoffee #lasvegasstrip #insiderfood #insiderdessert #eats #coffee

A post shared by Cereal Killerz Kitchen (@thecerealkillerzkitchen) on

Specialty food bar franchises have had success on Shark Tank, recently.

Cow Wow Cereal Milk

Billionaire Shark Mark Cuban invested in two: $400,000 in The Yard Milkshake Bar and $200,000 in Avocaderia, an avocado bar that launched in Brooklyn in 2017 (Barbara Corcoran also invested $200,000 in Avocaderia).

Don’t count out Lori Greiner: she likes the food retail space, too. She invested $500,000 in OatMeals, a build-your-own oatmeal bar launched in Manhattan.

According to the Cereal Killerz Kitchen website, their opening their second location on The Strip! Their current location is in the neighborhood of Centennial Hills.

The Cereal Killerz Kitchen pitch might remind Shark Tank fans of Cow Wow Cereal Milk (see link above). The drink that tastes like “the leftover milk at the bottom of the cereal bowl” was pitched on Shark Tank in 2014 but didn’t get a deal.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

