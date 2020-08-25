What Are White Heart Number 2 Patches On Lakers NBA Jerseys? Black Mamba…

The Los Angeles Lakers are still mourning the loss of NBA and franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who perished together in a helicopter accident in January. The team celebrated Kobe’s birthday by wearing “Black Mamba” Lakers jerseys with a white heart inscribed with the number 2 to honor Gianna.

The Lakers have had an even tougher year than most sports franchises. Despite entering the NBA Orlando Bubble Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers are still coping with not one, but two giant losses.

First, there is the coronavirus and its devastating effect on all NBA teams and communities. Then in the Lakers case, there is the great sorrow for the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who was an outstanding young player determined to follow in her father’s giant footsteps.

With the success the Lakers found wearing these special Black Mamba jerseys, there’s a chance NBA fans may see them again — whenever, perhaps, the Lakers need an emotional boost and want to channel Kobe Bryant’s legendary competitiveness.