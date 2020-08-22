Scottie Pippen Says Paul George Offense “Gone South” Against Luka Dončić

The pro basketball talk show NBA: The Jump airs right before the NBA Playoff games on ESPN. When host Rachel Nichols brought up LA Clippers small forward Paul George who struggled in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks (Mavs won 127-114; George shot 4 for 17 from the field, 2 for 10 from deep), she turned to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for his opinion.

When Nichols asked Pippen how much pressure is there on Paul George to step up in Game 3, Pippen said: “I think there’s a lot of pressure on him. And I don’t think it’s really about him stepping up offensively and delivering for them offensively. I think defensively he hasn’t showed up. I think Luka Dončić has dominated this series, he’s big balled him, and they have to have some kind of answer for him.

Scottie added that he thinks George is so focused on Luka, “he’s defense has gone south.”

The Clippers won Game 3 130-122 and George scored 11 points; Doncic had a triple double with 13 points before walking off the court in the third quarter (after playing 28 minutes) with an injured ankle.

Game 4 airs Sunday, August 23 at 3:30 pm.