NBA Reporter Questions Lakers Anthony Davis Playing Time

Thirty minutes before Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Saturday, August 22), ESPN’s NBA: The Jump talk show host Rachel Nichols will discuss the previous games and what to anticipate next in the Western Conference first-round series.

After Game 2 (Friday, August 21), which saw the Lakers beat the Trail Blazers (111-88) and tie the series (1-1), Nichols posted the highlight video below and questioned the position and playing time of Anthony Davis. “Should AD be playing center all the time for the Lakers?” she asks and points out: Davis scored 22 of his 31 points while playing center.

Some fans say yes (“Yep…he gotta put that ego away”) and some say no (“He’s too injury-prone to bang inside a lot. People want him to get closer to the hoop but that’s not his specialty.”) Of course the big question is, what does LeBron James think…

NBA: The Jump airs Saturdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the NBA Playoff Games at 8:30 pm.