Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Miami Heat Star Duncan Robinson — Div III Star — Took Amazing Path To NBA

by in NBA, Sports | August 21, 2020

Duncan_Robinson

Duncan Robinson at Michigan, photo: TonyTheTiger / CC BY-SA

If you had ever heard of Miami Heat shooting sensation Duncan Robinson before he started setting records in this strangest of NBA seasons, you might vaguely know that he was a good-size spot-up shooter out of Michigan who — were he to get lucky enough to find the perfect team chemistry — might serve a few years in the NBA spreading the floor for some stars. That’s all true, but there is more to know! Such as that…

That Robinson started out as a Division III player? And that Robinson is the only Division III veteran in the NBA?

View this post on Instagram

@jackharlow x @mayoxmedia

A post shared by Duncan Robinson (@d_bo20) on

But wait, he went to Michigan, you say! Yes, but Robinson’s unlikely path to the NBA was a most unusual journey. Growing up in New Hampshire, Robinson’s 6th grade class had FOUR kids in it. He eventually got to a prep school where he did well, but didn’t even start for the basketball team well into his junior year.

So Robinson — a smart guy — went to academic powerhouse Williams College (often ranked the #1 Liberal Arts College in America). Williams is also an excellent hoops school for its level, but it’s hardly the Big Ten.

After a strong freshman year Robinson transferred to Michigan — yup, that Williams to Michigan transfer isn’t exactly textbook NBA prospect action. Then he went undrafted out of Ann Arbor but found a home with the hardworking Heat, and made playoff history in 2020, shooting 7 threes and tying Heat champ Mike Miller’s playoff record during the 2012 NBA Finals.

Lesson: don’t sleep on Duncan Robinson, the man who went from Div 3 wunderkind to NBA killer. Just. Don’t. Sleep.

Simple Share Buttons