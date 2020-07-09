Billionaire NBA 76ers Owner Michael Rubin Looks “Hurt” on Dance Floor

Billionaire Michael Rubin, co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, is in the news for scoring a $6.2 billion valuation for his online sports retailing company Fanatics. Fanatics was valued at $4.5 billion in 2017. Rubin’s net worth is estimated at $3.5 billion – he also owns minority stakes in the New Jersey Devils and the English Premiere League soccer team Crystal Palace FC.

When not investing, Rubin is sometimes caught dancing as seen in the video below taken from the island of Exuma in The Bahamas. And his fans are loving his lack of dance prowess.

Powerhouse talent agent Scooter Braun (Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato) replied: “Michael everyone looks great… are you ok? Do you need medical assistance?” Fans are chiming in with comments like “Mike Got The Worst Dance Moves I Ever See” and “u look hurt.”

Congrats to Rubin for becoming a dad again with his gorgeous girlfriend Camille Fishel. It’s a girl!