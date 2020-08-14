NBA Sage Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron’s Lakers Have “Devastating” Problem

Hoops personality and analyst Stephen A. Smith chatted it up with NBA legend Charles Barkley and his TNT cohort Ernie Johnson and the ESPN NBA sage begged off his Lakers love. Stephen A. said he was “sold on the Lakers” but no more.

Why? Stephen A. tells Charles that LeBron James’s LA Lakers have a fatal flaw. He says the loss of Lakers guard Avery Bradley is “devastating” to the team.

Stephen A. says with Bradley missing and Rajon Rondo back but not in top form, the Lakers are “having trouble making shots.” That, you might say, is a problem.

The Clippers, the Raptors and the Bucks can all beat the Lakers according to Stephen A.