NBA Star Kevin Love’s Girlfriend Flaunts Hot Bikini Pics, “Afternoon Delight”

NBA basketball player Kevin Love, a forward on the Cleveland Cavaliers, is one of the four finalists up for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his work in the Cleveland community.

The other finalists are: WNBA star Maya Moore, NFL star twins Devin and Jason McCourty, and WWE star Titus O’Neil.

Love is also the recipient of the 2020 Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his public efforts in addressing mental health issues. Love has written and spoken about his personal experience with panic attacks and anxiety to help raise awareness.

When not on the court or helping his community, Kevin Love spends time with his girlfriend Kate Bock.

The 2020 ESPYS will be hosted remotely by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, WNBA star Sue Bird, and US Soccer champion Megan Rapinoe on Sunday, June 21 at 9 PM ON ESPN.