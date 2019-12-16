Shaquille O’Neal Teams With Kobe Bryant For Fantasy NBA Legend Battle

NBA legend and three time NBA Finals MVP Shaquille O’Neal is not just a superstar in the paint, he’s also a superstar when it comes to imagination. So while other retired players like to pay lip service and beg off of generational comparisons — saying each era has its own great stars — Shaq is like nah, let’s talk it up!

He’s even willing to team up again with his great partner and sometime nemesis Kobe Bryant to do it. So, Lakers fans, Shaq and Kobe against LeBron and AD, two on two — who you got? That’s Shaq’s question and he puts it out there!

It’s all just a fantasy, of course. Even the fans who say they would pay any price to see the match-up could never see it. Because the players primes took place at different times. But the drawing Shaq shares features them at their peaks, and it’s the kind of thing sports fans love. Ali or Tyson? Shaq or Wilt? Bonds or Mays? Maybe Shaq just likes the ferocious look he’s got on his face in the picture. Give that man the ball, Mamba!

Anthony Davis can’t keep Shaq from scoring in the paint, goes the thinking in the comments, but how could Shaq guard AD on the perimeter? People generally favoring Kobe over James, but that just may be because more Lakers fans follow Shaq. In case you’re still reading, we will put Michael Jordan and Bill Cartwright in the tournament and like our chances!