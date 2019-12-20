NBA Legend Charles Barkley Takes Shaq Down Low, Hits Miracle Shot

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal had a moment on the TNT set, and it was a basketball moment not a talking moment. Hall of Famer Chuck, wearing his suit, backed down Hall of Famer Shaq, also dressed for the office — as Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and guest Adam Sandler looked on. It didn’t look good for Chuck, giving away six inches and a decade to the taller, younger Shaq. But!

Yup, Charles shows that some instincts die hard as he pivots around the big fella and tosses up a left-handed bank shot over his shoulder. The crowd goes crazy! A sound Barkley heard a lot throughout his career. Great moment for both stars.