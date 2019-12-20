Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

NBA Legend Charles Barkley Takes Shaq Down Low, Hits Miracle Shot

by in NBA, Sports | December 20, 2019

Charles_Barkley goes to court in fraud case

Charles Barkley, Photo: Gallery 2 Images [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal had a moment on the TNT set, and it was a basketball moment not a talking moment. Hall of Famer Chuck, wearing his suit, backed down Hall of Famer Shaq, also dressed for the office — as Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and guest Adam Sandler looked on. It didn’t look good for Chuck, giving away six inches and a decade to the taller, younger Shaq. But!

View this post on Instagram

Chuck: 1 – Shaq: 0 😅

A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on

Yup, Charles shows that some instincts die hard as he pivots around the big fella and tosses up a left-handed bank shot over his shoulder. The crowd goes crazy! A sound Barkley heard a lot throughout his career. Great moment for both stars.

Simple Share Buttons