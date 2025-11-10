Trump Pardons “Fake Elector” Lawyer Who Pleaded Guilty to False Statements Felony

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin announced today that President Donald Trump pardoned “the 2020 Alternative Electors.” (In media coverage, the “alternative electors” Martin cites have been more commonly referred to as “fake electors” or, in legal motions, “false slates of electors.”)

Martin, who defended several Americans who were convicted for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, thanked the President for allowing him to work with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Solicitor General John Sauer, “to achieve your intent.” (Martin also serves as Director of the Weaponization Working Group for the Department of Justice under Trump 2.0.)

As seen below, Martin shared the proclamation, which he wrote “ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election.” Like President Trump, Martin promotes the theory that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen” from him by former President Joe Biden.

Breaking: President Trump pardoned the 2020 Alternative Electors.



Thank you: @POTUS for allowing me, as U.S. Pardon Attorney, to work with @WhiteHouse, along with @AGPamBondi, @DAGToddBlanche & SG John Sauer, to achieve your intent—let their healing begin. #Federalist74 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/rDOtgpapCB — Ed Martin (@EdMartinDOJ) November 10, 2025

Martin provided a list of 77 people who have been pardoned “in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Those 77 pardoned include the seven Trump associates who were accused of producing and attempting to use certificates of ascertainment to falsely claim Trump had won the electoral votes in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in seven states — Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Note: The seven Trump associates were attorneys Rudy Giuliani (since disbarred in NY and DC), former White House lawyer John Eastman (disbarred in DC), Jenna Ellis (license suspended for three years), Christina Bobb, Sidney Powell, former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Charges against Ellis were dropped after she agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. In October 2023, Ellis pleaded guilty to one felony count of “aiding and abetting false statements” concerning 2020 election subversion attempts.

In a Georgia courtroom, Ellis cried and told the judge, “If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges.”

Today, Ellis thanked Martin on social media and amplified Martin’s lengthy memo on the “Alternative Elector Pardons,” which refers to those pardoned as “innocent victims.”

[NOTE: More than 60 election fraud cases seeking to invalidate the results of the 2020 election were litigated in numerous jurisdictions, all without finding significant fraud. A full list of election fraud litigation is hosted at Ohio State University.]