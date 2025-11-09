U.S. Transportation Secretary May Use Uncertified Air Traffic Controllers, “If I Can”

As the federal government shutdown continues, the Federal Aviation Administration cut flights at 40 airports across the United States. “More than 4,200 flights have been delayed and 1,520 canceled so far Sunday after reductions went into effect Friday at the 40 high-traffic airports,” according to NBC News.

President Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned Sunday that travel will be “reduced to a trickle” ahead of Thanksgiving, suggesting many Americans will not be able to spend the holiday with their families.

On CNN with Jake Tapper, Duffy said: “Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War, texted me yesterday and said, ‘I might have some air traffic controllers. If you could use them, I’m gonna offer them to you.’ I don’t know that I can, Jake, because they’re not certified in the airspaces that we need them. But if I can, I’m going to use them.”

Duffy then said: “This isn’t political, this is strictly safety. And I’m doing what I can in a mess that Democrats have put on my lap and now I’m trying to keep the American people safe and keep planes flying.”

Many Democrats responded to Duffy’s comments on X with sarcasm including “Sure, get some air traffic controllers from the guy who just inadvertently pummeled a patrol car with shrapnel on a California highway. Sounds like a plan.”

Others noted the difference between the certification of commercial air traffic controllers and U.S. Air Force controllers.

As one replied: “It takes many months to years to certify air traffic controllers even in the slowest FAA facilities. As a USAF air traffic controller with multiple busy RAPCON qualifications, it took me almost 2 years to certify with the FAA. Not as easy as people think.”