U.S. Treasury Secretary Threatens: “No Kings, No Paychecks”

As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Fox News used an unusual turn of phrase to warn Democrats who are holding their ground over the federal government shutdown.

[NOTE: Democrats are demanding a reversal of GOP Medicaid cuts called for in the OBBBA and an extension of tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, without which health insurance prices for millions of low and middle income families across the U.S. will skyrocket.

They also want to severely limit Trump’s capacity to cut appropriations — money allocated by Congress — through executive branch rescissions. Rescissions, which disrupt the traditional balance of power between the President and Congress, is one of the chief complaints of those who believe Trump is governing like a “king.”]

As seen below on Fox News, Bessent said: “If in fact that are awaiting this No Kings protest, you know, No Kings means no paychecks. No paychecks and no government.”

Bessent: "No Kings means no paychecks. No paychecks and no government." pic.twitter.com/QN6gaqAnmL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025

Bessent’s threat of ‘No Kings, no paychecks’ is being met with outrage on social media. As one replied, “Scott, that’s not how government works, that’s how feudalism works. You’re literally arguing for the system we escaped in 1776.”

Others are slamming Bessent for pushing “a complete fabrication…Nobody is waiting for this protest. Little Mike could call his people back and pass a CR anytime they wanted to.”

Note: On Tuesday, October 14, from 6:30 to 8 pm ET, millions of Americans are planning to peacefully participate in “No Kings” demonstrations across the country to protest the Trump administration and its policies.

According to the No Kings organization, the protests are designed to voice opposition to the administration that has been “sending masked agents into our streets… detaining people without warrants…threatening to overtake elections…gutting healthcare, environmental protections…rigging maps to silence voters…ignoring mass shootings at our schools…driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle.”

Note: Bessent also told Fox News, “I think the dirty secret here, for why this is dragged on for so long, is the Democratic friends in the mainstream media have been downplaying this shutdown.”