U.S. Senator Slams JD Vance’s “Nutso Logic” on Shutdown, “If You Give A Mobster $100”

As the federal government remains shut down, Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) continue to call out Republicans for “lying” about federal funds providing health insurance for undocumented immigrants. Schumer wrote on social media “NOT. ONE. PENNY. Republicans would rather lie and shut down the government down than protect your health care.”

[Note: The latest Democratic bill does not seek to change the existing federal law which bars undocumented immigrants from getting federal health care coverage.]

Conservative public policy advisor Wade Miller replied to Schumer: “Here is how it works… federal dollars go to a Democrat state for healthcare, and since money is fungible, they then move state dollars over to fund illegals, which is made possible by federal dollars filling the gap where state dollars should be going. So functionally federal dollars make funding healthcare for illegals possible.”

Vice President JD Vance agreed with Miller’s explanation and amplified it, writing: “This is important–money is fungible–and it’s why the Democrat and media lie that health care is not going to illegals is so preposterous.”

In a long thread, Vance added: “It’s like if you give a mobster $100 but he PROMISES you he won’t spend the money to buy a gun and commit a crime. Well, he takes the $100 you gave him and buys food, and then takes the money he would have spent on food and uses that money to buy the gun instead. This is what ‘money is fungible’ means.”

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) replied to Vance: “Nutso logic here. By this argument, highway funds are for illegal aliens. When it takes this long to try to explain, you are losing. When it’s this desperate and nonsensical, you lost. Nice try, bucko.”

Another X user taking aim at the Vice President’s logic, writes: “Israel has abortion subsidized by the government. By giving money to Israel are we paying for their abortions?”

The disputed Republican claim is mainly tied to a provision concerning state Medicaid payments that occur under the Affordable Care Act which have their its origins in EMTALA, a 1986 law signed by Republican President Ronald Reagan that requires hospitals accepting Medicaid and Medicare to examine and treat patients — documented or not — who present with a medical emergency.

EMTALA mandates the requirement that caregivers stabilize a patient — any patient — in an emergency, but does not cover further treatment or provide health insurance. Current law bars federal Medicaid from covering undocumented immigrants beyond emergency care.