Fox News Viewers Warned: “If You’re 60 Years Old Making $75k, Your Health Insurance Will Rise $841 Per Month”

by in Daily Edition | October 3, 2025 2 min read

Sen. Warnock

Sen. Warnock Raphael Warnock, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Democratic political advisor Dan Kanninen, who served as the Battleground Director on the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign, warned Fox News viewers directly about the imminent increase of their health insurance premiums if Democrats fail in their bid to extend federal subsidies for people insured through the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) and restore the nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts called for in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) .

Kanninen said on Fox News: “This month, if the ACA tax credits don’t go forward, which is what this shutdown is about…viewers of this network who are 60 years old and making $75k a year will see $841 increases monthly to the health insurance premiums.”

On News Nation, Kanninen said that the increases are happening now and noted that Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is sharing screenshots of the health insurance premium increases his constituents are sending to him (see below).

Kanninen reminded News Nation viewers that in March, when Republicans passed Trump’s OBBBA, “Republicans crawled over broken glass, broken glass to deliver over $4.5 trillion in tax relief to billionaires.”