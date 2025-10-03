Fox News Viewers Warned: “If You’re 60 Years Old Making $75k, Your Health Insurance Will Rise $841 Per Month”

Democratic political advisor Dan Kanninen, who served as the Battleground Director on the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign, warned Fox News viewers directly about the imminent increase of their health insurance premiums if Democrats fail in their bid to extend federal subsidies for people insured through the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) and restore the nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts called for in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) .

Kanninen said on Fox News: “This month, if the ACA tax credits don’t go forward, which is what this shutdown is about…viewers of this network who are 60 years old and making $75k a year will see $841 increases monthly to the health insurance premiums.”

Kanninen: This month, if the ACA tax credits don't go forward, viewers of this network who are 60 years old and making $75k a year will see $841 increases monthly to the health insurance premiums. pic.twitter.com/IxMYwkEnhH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 2, 2025

On News Nation, Kanninen said that the increases are happening now and noted that Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is sharing screenshots of the health insurance premium increases his constituents are sending to him (see below).

I was sent this by a Georgian this morning. 2025 premiums vs 2026 premiums for someone making $65k a year.



Republicans in Washington did this.



This is what I'm fighting to stop. This is what’s at stake in this shutdown fight. pic.twitter.com/mz8t9RvO3I — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 1, 2025

These are the lowest cost insurance options for a 62 year old Georgian making $65k.



2025: $228

2026: $1142



She will lose $704/month in credits because of GOP cuts to health care.



This is a crisis. We cannot wait to fix this. pic.twitter.com/rlGHOZDbAR — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 3, 2025

Kanninen reminded News Nation viewers that in March, when Republicans passed Trump’s OBBBA, “Republicans crawled over broken glass, broken glass to deliver over $4.5 trillion in tax relief to billionaires.”