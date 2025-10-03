Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP for “Handing Over Its Power” to Trump’s OMB Director Russ Vought, “It’s All Temporary”

MAGA-aligned U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently has been voicing frustration with her fellow Republicans (about releasing the Epstein Files) and some of President Trump’s decisions (bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities and sending weapons to Ukraine).

On Day 3 of the federal government shutdown, Greene wrote on social media: “On the government shutdown, here’s what you’re not being told. If Republican Senators wanted to pass the CR and reopen the government they could, by using the nuclear option to override the 60 vote rule and pass the CR with a simple majority vote. We have 53 R Senators.”

Note: The “nuclear option” allows the majority party in the U.S. Senate to overcome a filibuster with a simple majority vote (avoiding the need for 60 votes). In September, Republicans triggered this “nuclear option” which allowed them to speed up confirmation of Trump’s nominees for key executive branch positions.

Greene added: “This is what I have proposed all along, only I would like Congress to pass new Republican appropriation bills, instead of CRs, and use the nuclear option to pass them through the Senate…The Senate just recently used the nuclear option to push through a large package of the President’s nominees. They know how to do it.

“And as far as worrying that using the nuclear option would damage partisan relations, let’s be real, that ship has sailed a long time ago. There are no partisan relations. Instead, Republicans need to learn how to weld power when they have it and govern.”

In a separate thread Greene focused her attention on Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Russ Vought.

Greene wrote: “And all the cuts Russ Vought is making can be made in new Congressional Republican Appropriation bills. If Congress is never allowed or fails to pass new legislation and new appropriations (not CRs), then everything President Trump is doing will remain temporary” and she warned “can just be switched off with a Democrat election victory.”

Greene added: “Congress has to pass legislation and the President has to sign it into law. By Congress handing over its power and responsibility to Russ Vought, nothing becomes permanent. It’s all temporary.”