GOP Congressman Fights Back: “I Won’t Be Their Yes Man”

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) continues to speak out against many of the Trump administration’s policies and the willingness of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to push them through the House.

Massie, who is awaiting the swearing-in of elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) so she can be the required 218th signature on Massie’s discharge petition to vote on the release of the Epstein Files, wrote on social media this morning: “When leaders of my own party protect sex traffickers, spend our grandkids into oblivion, fund endless wars, lockdown our citizens, bailout corporations, bow to other countries, and hurt small farmers… …it’s true that I won’t be their yes man.”

…it’s true that I won’t be their yes man. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 30, 2025

Note: Johnson called Massie’s Epstein Files petition “reckless,” and said he’s looking forward to swearing in Grijalva when the federal government reopens, a sentiment some have criticized as insincere since earlier this year Johnson made two “unique exceptions” to swear in Republican Congressmen during pro forma sessions.

Massie’s post is being met with encouragement from his supporters — “We don’t need more spineless yes men in Congress doing the bidding of the establishment. We need more like you, men of principle who stand tall for what they were elected to do and for what the people truly want” — and also disapproval from some among the MAGA faithful, one of whom wrote: “Why don’t you switch parties already?” and “You can be a yes man to democrats. Now take a hike.”

Note: Massie has also been critical of the Trump administration’s trade policies. Yesterday he wrote: “Four meat packers control 85% of the meat processed in the U.S. One packer, JBS, is owned by Brazil and was busted for antitrust, but they were the largest donor to the Presidential Inauguration. Is that legal? Is this why we still don’t have Country of Origin Labels on Beef?”

Massie is asking Americans on social media to ask their Representatives to co-sponsor Rep. Harriet Hageman‘s (R-WY) bill “to restore country of origin labels to beef sold in the U.S.” and “prioritize families and farmers over global corporations.”