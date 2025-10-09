2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Mike Johnson Admits He Made “Unique Exception” for 2 GOP Congressmen and Their Families

by in Daily Edition | October 9, 2025 3 min read

Rep. Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), who has vowed to become the required 218th signature on Rep. Thomas Massie‘s (R-KY) discharge petition to push forward the complete release of the Epstein files, has yet to be sworn in by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Grijalva has accused Johnson of purposely delaying her swearing in to delay her signing the petition. Johnson has said he’ll wait until the government reopens, despite having previously sworn in two Republican representatives (Patronis and Fine) during pro forma sessions in April.

Earlier this week, Johnson told a reporter that Grijalva’s accusation wasn’t true and that he’d “swear her in as soon as everybody gets back.” On News Nation, Johnson insisted that the delay, which nevertheless persists, “has absolutely nothing to do about Epstein, it’s a scheduling matter.”

When asked why he swore in the two Republicans and not Grijalva, Johnson said: “There was a unique exception made when the two Florida representatives were sworn in earlier this year after winning a special election, and the only reason why we did that is because it was previously noticed for that day and they flew all their families and friends in for the ceremony.”

Below is Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) objecting to Johnson’s decision to shut down the House to — according to Stanton — “avoid swearing in Adelita Grijalva.” Stanton yelled to Johnson: “It is undemocratic and unacceptable.”