Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Slams Pete Hegseth, “This Is Not Normal or Safe”

President Donald Trump said Monday that he plans to attend the controversial meeting his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered — a gathering this week in Virginia of hundreds of U.S. military leaders (generals and admirals) from around the world. The purpose of the meeting, which has scant precedent, has not yet been revealed to the attendees.

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Shawn Harris responded to the meeting by sharing a speech delivered by Retired U.S. Army General and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who served during the first Trump administration, at his retirement ceremony in September 2023.

[Note: When Trump learned that Milley had called a Chinese General days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol to reassure China that America was “100 percent steady” even though “things may look unsteady,” Trump accused Milley of treason and suggested that Milley deserved to be executed.]

As seen below, General Milley — who has become a major Trump critic — said: “We don’t take an oath to a country. We don’t take an oath to a tribe. We don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king or queen or to a tyrant or dictator. And we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution.”

Never have all of our Generals from all branches of the military been called together like this – what's the plan, Pete? This is NOT normal or safe. pic.twitter.com/wZ80RgItcv — Shawn Harris for Congress (@ShawnForGeorgia) September 29, 2025

Harris, who has announced that he’s (again) running as a Democrat for MAGA Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s seat in Georgia, added: “Never have all of our Generals from all branches of the military been called together like this – what’s the plan, Pete? This is NOT normal or safe.”

Note: Hours after Trump’s second inauguration in January, Milley’s official portrait at the Pentagon was removed, his security clearance was suspended, and his security detail were withdrawn.