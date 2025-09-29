After his meeting today with President Trump and Republican congressional leaders Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appears to have failed to advance negotiations enough to avoid a government shutdown, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is reportedly planning to execute Plan B for his party and its efforts to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

According to Axios, Schumer “is sounding out his members about a spending bill to reopen the government for 7 to 10 days — if a shutdown is in fact triggered on Oct. 1.”

Hell no.



We don't need a delay and a pinky promise to negotiate — we need a deal that keeps the government open and saves health care for Americans. I'm in D.C. ready to vote for that.



Republicans have refused to come to the table for months. Why would Democrats acting weak… https://t.co/DqQQu3aJpN — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) September 29, 2025

Democrat Congressman Greg Casar (R-TX) responded to the report on social media by writing: “Hell no. We don’t need a delay and a pinky promise to negotiate — we need a deal that keeps the government open and saves health care for Americans. I’m in D.C. ready to vote for that. Republicans have refused to come to the table for months. Why would Democrats acting weak change their behavior?”

Although the Republicans rule the executive branch and have a majority in both houses of Congress, Rep. Johnson continues to blame the Democrats for the potential government shutdown, which Johnson warned would prohibit the federal government from sending funds to the WIC program, “the nutrition program — women, infants, and children” and FEMA, as well as causing stoppages to other social services Democrats largely support.

Mike Johnson: "The WIC program, the nutrition program — women, infants, and children — that program won't be funded. FEMA won't be funded." pic.twitter.com/20an5473Tc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2025

Johnson’s comments are being called out on social media for being disingenuous, as Republicans — not Democrats — have already made big cuts to safety net programs including SNAP and Medicaid for millions of American citizens.

As one X user replied: “Griping about it now is disingenuous and disgraceful. All Republicans have to do is refund those programs for a CR.”

The blame game played by politicians during every shutdown showdown is in full swing, with The New York Times reporting today that now “Republicans are falsely asserting that Democrats are shutting down the government to fund free health care for unauthorized immigrants.”