Melania Trump Declares at the White House: “The Robots Are Here”

In the East Room of the White House today, First Lady Melania Trump hosted a meeting with top tech leaders including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, CEO and chair of IBM Arvind Krishna, and Code.org President Cameron Wilson to discuss Artificial Intelligence Education.

Members of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education including Trump administration cabinet members — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Education Secretary Linda McMahon; Energy Secretary Chris Wright; and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer — also attended the meeting.

As seen below, Mrs. Trump read from a document in front of her: “We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare children in America.”

Mrs. Trump added: “Cars now steer themselves throughout cities. Robots hold steady hands in the operating room, and drones are defining the future of war. Innovations of first generation humanoids, factory automation, and autonomous vehicles have surged from private sector investment. Every one of these advancements is powered by A.I.”

“The robots are here,” she said. “Our future is no longer science fiction.”

With Mrs. Trump playing a highly visible — albeit ceremonial — role in the promotion of American tech, critics of the Trump administration took the opportunity in the comments to question the First Lady’s history concerning her Einstein visa, named after another famous scientific innovator. (The former fashion model from Slovenia qualified for a 2001 EB-1 visa, a.k.a. the Einstein Visa, which is typically reserved for individuals with “sustained national or international acclaim.”)

Note: Later this evening, President Trump is hosting a dinner for Big Tech leaders including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and OpenAI founder Sam Altman — all of whom (with the exception of Gates) donated $1 million to Trump’s 2024 inauguration ball. Perhaps the country’s most famous tech CEO, the world’s richest man and former Trump “special government employee” Elon Musk, is not on the guest list.