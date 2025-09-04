MAGA Slams GOP Senator for Blaming Democrats, “The Whole Party Will Pay For This”

MAGA-aligned U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL), who stood by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office this week when he announced that he’s moving U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, published a long thread on Wednesday voicing frustration with Senate Democrats who she said are not confirming the President’s nominees fast enough.

Britt’s thread starts: “You may have heard @POTUS’s frustration his nominees aren’t getting confirmed fast enough. I knew it was bad, but I was shocked at the scale of obstruction by Senate Democrats after digging into the history of Senate confirmations. This is no way to govern, and the public needs to understand what’s happening.”

Britt added: “By filibustering every single nominee – from bipartisan cabinet secretaries to mid-level positions. It’s not just a break from tradition but a break from how they treated President Trump’s nominees in his first term.”

She warned: “Fast forward to 2028. If the Senate keeps up this record pace of voting, President Trump will have just 872 nominees confirmed—the first time in history any President will have less than 1,000.”

Blah, blah, blah.

Thune & Johnson blocked recess appointments.

Republicans own this. — SailorGal (@TexasSailorGal) September 3, 2025

Many MAGA supporters are responding to Britt with disdain. As the X account “TexasSailorGal” replied: “Blah, blah, blah. Thune & Johnson blocked recess appointments. Republicans own this.”

“ANTI-RINO” replied: “Nope! Thune and Johnson gaveled in every few days to prevent Trump from recess appointments & the whole party will pay for this. None of you called these clowns out. Never has this been done to a president of the same party it’s all of you and 78 million of us know.”

Another replied: “Republicans could have allowed him to do recess appointments, they blocked them by holding special sessions every few days that did nothing but keep him from doing this. They are useless.”