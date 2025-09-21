Brian Kemp, the Republican Governor of Georgia who rebuffed President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results and won a re-election victory in 2022 despite Trump endorsing another GOP candidate, this weekend campaigned with the GOP’s 2025 Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

Note: Earle-Sears has not received an endorsement from Trump, although she has said she “would be honored” to receive it. Some political analysts including Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, say a Trump endorsement would help Earle-Sears’ Democratic opponent in the race, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

As seen below, Kemp attended a rally with Earle-Sears and current Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin, who is not running for re-election due to the state’s term limits, and has evaded questions about a possible 2028 presidential run.

Great being with @GlennYoungkin to support Virginia’s next governor, @winwithwinsome. Let’s get out the vote! pic.twitter.com/biYol2T6l1 — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) September 20, 2025

Note: When Youngkin ran for the governor’s seat in 2021, he avoided campaigning with Trump and rarely mentioned his name publicly. In June 2024, Youngkin endorsed Trump. (Kemp also endorsed Trump, despite their contentious history. Kamala Harris won Virginia with 51.83% of the vote).

Voters on both sides of the aisle are criticizing Kemp for his support of Earle-Sears.

MAGA supporters including X commenter Lucky Philips replied: “I was all for her until you endorsed her.” Another replied: “We want Winsome but don’t need your Rino self for support.” Yet another: “You sure as heck ain’t helping Georgia.”

(Note: RINO — Republican in Name Only — is a political slur most commonly employed these days by MAGA adherents to condemn Republicans who don’t align with some of the MAGA movement’s chief objectives.)

Democrats including Randy Dalton rejoiced and replied with sarcasm: “Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better! Two of the most anti-maga governors team up with Winsome!! Thank you Kemp! Even with your state losing 10s of thousands good paying jobs today you still have time to hurt the Winsome campaign!!!”

Former Republican turned Trump critic Fred Wellman, host of ‘On Democracy’, also replied: “Hahahahahahahahahahaha….bro. No.”