Ex-National Security Advisor Warns of Trump’s “Last Chance to Show Resolute Opposition”

President Donald Trump‘s former National Security Advisor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, continues to ring the alarm regarding the current administration’s handling of foreign affairs. (Note: Trump and Bolton had a rancorous breakup, and the hawkish Bolton has been a largely unrelenting critic of Trump foreign policy since the rupture.)

The Wall Street Journal yesterday published Bolton’s new op-ed titled ‘Russian’s Drone Attack Is an Opening for U.S.-India Repair’ with the subtitle: “Will Trump protect U.S. allies in Europe while deterring Chinese aggression in Asia?”

[Note: When 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace last week, Trump said “it could have been a mistake.” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded: “We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it.”]

The question in Bolton’s subtitle about deterring Chinese aggression in Asia was also echoed in the news today, as the Washington Post reported: “President Donald Trump declined to approve more than $400 million in military aid to Taiwan this summer, as he tries to negotiate a trade deal and potential summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to five people familiar with the matter.”

In the WSJ op-ed, Bolton argues that if Trump does not “show resolute opposition to Moscow’s assaults,” the effects will be felt around the world. He added: “America’s strategy must make it clear that unprovoked aggression is unacceptable.”

Russia’s breach of Polish airspace last week may be Donald Trump’s last chance to show resolute opposition to Moscow’s assaults against Ukraine. America's strategy must make it clear that unprovoked aggression is unacceptable.https://t.co/uiQIykRzsT — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 18, 2025

Bolton wrote: “This is a pivotal moment. White House equivocation on Poland will undercut support for Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and will encourage potential aggressors in Asia and the Middle East. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his displeasure with Washington clear through his recent Beijing meetings with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un. Despite social-media efforts to revive Trump-Modi personal relations, India remains seared by the Russia-related tariffs and doubts about Mr. Trump’s good faith in trade negotiations, which he abruptly terminated in August before imposing the tariffs.”

[Note: After President Donald Trump applied 50 percent tariffs on all imported goods from India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing. Trump has said he wants India to stop importing Russian oil, the purchase of which is helping to finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.]

Some Trump critics suggest that the President is upset with India for personal reasons. According to The New York Times, Modi told Trump that he had nothing to do with the recent India-Pakistan cease-fire and refused to engage in a conversation about a Nobel nomination for the American president.