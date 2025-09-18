GOP Blocks Epstein-Maxwell Related Subpoenas, “Banks Flagged $1.5 Billion In Suspicious Transactions” Congresswoman Says

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted against four efforts from Democrats to subpoena records related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Note: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the only Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to vote in favor of the motions.

One of the four efforts was made by Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who filed a motion to subpoena the director of Bureau of Prisons to testify and answer questions regarding the recent transfer of Epstein’s former partner, convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, from a prison in Florida to a lower security facility in Texas.

[NOTE: Maxwell was transferred after being interviewed by President Donald Trump‘s deputy attorney general Todd Blanche (Trump’s former personal criminal defense attorney). The Department of Justice has not opened a new investigation into the Epstein case or Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence.]

The House Republicans who voted to table Crockett’s motion to subpoena the Bureau of Prisons director, also voted against Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlan‘s (D-PA) motion to subpoena “suspicious activity reports related to Epstein and Maxwell.”

As seen in the video below, the Republicans in the chamber did not let Scanlan finish reading the motion before they blocked it.

Banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions relating to Epstein's sex trafficking.



I tried to subpoena Secretary Bessent so the American people could follow the money.



Republicans voted for continuing the cover-up. https://t.co/9Li0PYUKrE — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) September 17, 2025

Scanlan, who is amplifying the video on social media, wrote: “Banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions relating to Epstein’s sex trafficking. I tried to subpoena Secretary Bessent so the American people could follow the money. Republicans voted for continuing the cover-up.”

Note: U.S. Congressman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who refused to cooperate with a congressional panel regarding the investigation of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.