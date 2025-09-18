In March, Congress approved a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the federal government for fiscal year 2025 (ending September 30), successfully averting a government shutdown.

Now, House Democrats including U.S. Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) are looking at a new GOP CR, presented on Tuesday, that in its current form Democrats say would hurt working class Americans. With the September 30th deadline looming, a government shutdown on October 1 is at stake as the two sides negotiate.

McGovern, Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee, warned against measures in the new CR which would eliminate tax credits for some Americans who receive healthcare insurance via the Affordable Care Act. McGovern said: “Make no mistake about what will happen. A.C.A. tax credits will expire and nearly 24 million people will see their premiums skyrocket by 93% on average. 93%. “

McGovern added: “Let me paint a picture. A mom and a dad in their early 60’s, both have jobs, they make $80,000 a year combined. Right now they can afford their health care barely. But if these A.C.A. Credits expire, their bill jumps more than $17,000 a year. That’s like a house mortgage. That’s $1,400 a month every month just for the privilege of not going bankrupt if they get sick.”

McGovern’s remarks struck a chord with many commenters, with one writing: “There is no [expletive] reason for insurance to be $17000 a year. NONE.” The Congressman’s framing of the costs also generated responses expressing frustration that goes beyond health care, including such comments as “17k a year for a house mortgage, where?”

Note: In addition to the scheduled expiration of Enhanced ACA Subsidies on December 30, 2025, according to the Committee for a Responsible Fiscal Budget, on September 30, the following tax cuts and provisions will expire:

FRA Spending Caps Expire

Authorization of Temporary Assistant for Needy Families (TANF) & Related Programs Expires

EV Tax Credits Expire

Medicare, Medicaid, & Other Health Care Extenders Expire

National Flood Insurance Program Authorization Expires

Some Farm Bill Provisions Expire

The three bipartisan co-chairs of the Committee for a Responsible Fiscal Budget are former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels (he also served as President of Eli Lilly’s North American Pharmaceutical Operations, and senior advisor to Presidents Reagan and Bush); Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director; and former Minnesota Congressman Timothy Penny, who was appointed to President Bush’s bipartisan commission on Social Security.