Wes Moore Slams Trump’s Vietnam War Deferments, “Did He Lie?”

While Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to spoof President Donald Trump on social media by mimicking the President’s social media style, fellow Democratic Maryland Governor Wes Moore also continues to push the buttons of the POTUS, who recently threatened to send National Guard troops to the city of Baltimore, as he has done recently in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Trump has justified the ordering of troops to Democratic cities with claims of high crime and murder rates even though D.C. and Baltimore have reported recent declines.

Moore reported: “We have achieved a near 50-year low of homicides in Baltimore and overseen one of the nation’s most significant drops in violent crime in Maryland. And we did it without having to mobilize our National Guard to do municipal policing.”

Deploying the National Guard for municipal policing purposes is not sustainable, scalable, constitutional, or respectful. pic.twitter.com/iPm7fCGbZL — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Moore, a U.S. Army veteran, criticized Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops as a publicity stunt, and one that intimidates citizens rather than making them feel safe.

Moore invited Trump to visit Baltimore by writing: “President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland. Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know.”

On Sunday, Moore took to social media and wrote: “Did Donald Trump, the President of the United States, lie about an injury to dodge the Vietnam draft?”

One X user replied with a Daily News cover which featured Trump’s high school yearbook photo at New York Military Academy in 1964, the year he got his first deferment, with the title “G.I. Joke.”