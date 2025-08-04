Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams “Republican Controlled Congress” — MAGA Reacts

After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended congressional work early last week, reportedly to avoid a vote on a bipartisan measure to request the release of the Epstein Files, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a co-sponsor of the bill, slammed the “political drama” in Washington that she says is taking precedence over critical legislative obligations.

Today on social media, Greene continued to complain, writing: “Our nation is $37 TRILLION dollars in debt, we are approaching another September 30th government funding deadline, our Republican controlled Congress is no where near completing our appropriations bills, and we are out on recess until September 2nd.

“If the plan of action is another CR that will leave out much needed appropriation requests that benefit our districts. Funding to support critical infrastructure projects like water, roads, and community projects will AGAIN be left not funded. The American people pay ALL the taxes and deserve their representatives to do our jobs and put Americans needs and interests FIRST.”

Some MAGA supporters are voicing their frustration with Greene’s complaints, largely over perceptions of her disloyalty — “If the President supports a CR, so should you Marjorie. Your traitorism is unbecoming,” writes one.

More than one MAGA supporter also replied to Greene with sarcasm, including “Ultra Maga Kevin” who responded with a photo of Speaker Johnson in Israel. (Johnson is spending part of his 41-day recess in Jerusalem.)

Ultra Maga Kevin captioned the photo below: “The House Speaker is handling things, Rep. Marjorie Greene, so no need to worry—everything’s under control and going smoothly.”

Last week Greene, in another controversial move, became the first Republican congress member to call the crisis in Gaza a "genocide."

(Last week Greene, in another controversial move, became the first Republican congress member to call the crisis in Gaza a “genocide.”)

Johnson told reporters at the Wailing Wall: “Our prayer is that America will always stand with Israel and that we will — we pray for the preservation and the peace of Jerusalem. That’s what Scripture tells us to do. It’s a matter of faith for us and a commitment that we have.”

Other commenters outside the MAGAverse responded by accusing Rep. Greene of hypocrisy. In a note that echoed other responses, liberal social media influencer “Sundae Gurl” replied to Greene: “Didn’t you just vote to add another $4.7 Trillion to the debt?”

[The charge references the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB), which the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates will result in a $4.5 trillion decrease in revenues and a $1.1 trillion decline in spending through 2034. NOTE: OBBB supporters claim economic growth and other revenue sources (tariffs) will offset these figures.]