Nancy Mace on Governor Run: “God’s Not Done With South Carolina, And Neither Am I”

MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Sunday released the video below teasing a “big announcement” to be made on Monday, August 4. Mace followed up this morning confirming that she’ll run for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026.

Mace said: “Something’s broken in South Carolina. They said ‘stay quiet,’ I spoke up. They said ‘play nice,’ I fought back. They said ‘sit down,’ and I stood up.”

She added, “Corruption, chaos, cowardice, I’ve seen it all. Get ready, South Carolina. This isn’t just a campaign, it’s a calling. You and me, this is where our mission begins.”

In the 30-second spot, Mace said: “God’s not done with South Carolina, and neither am I.”

🚨BIG ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

tomorrow morning.



See you there, South Carolina.



South Carolina FIRST. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DqhiS0ELRC — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) August 3, 2025

(Note: Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, is term-limited and cannot seek a third full consecutive term.)

Four other Republicans have already announced that they’re running: current Lt. Governor Pamela Evette; State Senator Josh Kimbrell; U.S. Representative Ralph Norman; and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

(Norman has been endorsed by Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former SC Governor Nikki Haley, whom Norman endorsed in the 2024 presidential election.)

Note: No Democratic candidate has entered the race yet. The last time South Carolina had a Democratic Governor was when Jim Hodges ran the state from 1999 to 2003.