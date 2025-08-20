Jeanine Pirro Shows Off Trump Redecorating the Famous “45 Second Commute”

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox News star Jeanine Pirro, posed with President Donald Trump and reported from the White House that they’re “redoing the colonnade at the White House.”

Note: Also known as the “45 second commute,” the West Colonnade is the open columned walkway between the Executive Residence and the West Wing. (It was built for Thomas Jefferson, who was the first President to open the White House for public tours.)

.@realDonaldTrump redoing the colonnade at the White House pic.twitter.com/Y83uZVYDCV — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 20, 2025

As seen above, the first two portraits (in gilded frames) to be added to the Colonnade feature Presidents Jefferson and George Washington. It appears that more portraits soon will be hung on the Colonnade.

“We are testing the speakers for what will be the greatest event in the history of the White House!” -President Trumppic.twitter.com/hfOmFZvmFz — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 19, 2025

Opponents of Trump, who has made several changes to the asthetics of the White House including replacing the iconic Kennedy Rose Garden with a concrete patio (which runs parallel to the Colonnade), and announcing the addition of a large ballroom, are criticizing the administration for the costly (and they say unnecessary) construction projects — particularly after Trump’s DOGE initiative, which drastically cut funding and personnel across numerous federal agencies.