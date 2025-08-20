2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Jeanine Pirro Shows Off Trump Redecorating the Famous “45 Second Commute”

by in Daily Edition | August 20, 2025 2 min read

US Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian) The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, former Fox News star Jeanine Pirro, posed with President Donald Trump and reported from the White House that they’re “redoing the colonnade at the White House.”

Note: Also known as the “45 second commute,” the West Colonnade is the open columned walkway between the Executive Residence and the West Wing. (It was built for Thomas Jefferson, who was the first President to open the White House for public tours.)

As seen above, the first two portraits (in gilded frames) to be added to the Colonnade feature Presidents Jefferson and George Washington. It appears that more portraits soon will be hung on the Colonnade.

Opponents of Trump, who has made several changes to the asthetics of the White House including replacing the iconic Kennedy Rose Garden with a concrete patio (which runs parallel to the Colonnade), and announcing the addition of a large ballroom, are criticizing the administration for the costly (and they say unnecessary) construction projects — particularly after Trump’s DOGE initiative, which drastically cut funding and personnel across numerous federal agencies.