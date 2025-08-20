Mike Flynn Responds to Trump Attorney’s ‘Columbo’ Stakeout at AG Letitia James’s House

President Donald Trump‘s U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, a lawyer who defended many January 6 rioters who were later pardoned by Trump, posed in front of a Brooklyn brownstone on Tuesday. Wearing a dark suit and striped tie underneath a long beige raincoat, Martin captioned the photo, “Good morning, America. How are ya’?”

Martin is standing in front of the home of Letitia James, New York Attorney General, whom Martin is investigating on mortgage fraud claims. (James has deny any wrongdoing.)

James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a response to Martin’s photo shoot with a photographer from the New York Post, that it was “outside the bounds of DOJ and ethics rules.”

Good morning, America. How are ya’? pic.twitter.com/qb9Byy8rli — Ed Martin (@EdMartinDOJ) August 20, 2025

Note: Many including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) view Martin’s investigation of James as retribution from the Trump administration after she successfully brought civil fraud charges against Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization resulting in a half-billion-dollar judgment last year.

Raskin said: “It’s all about going after the perceived political enemies of Donald Trump,” mentioning that the DOJ recently fired the former FBI Director involved in the January 6 investigations.

Retired Lt. General Mike Flynn, Trump’s short-lived National Security Advisor during his first administration, whom Trump pardoned after he pleaded guilty to “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI, replied to Martin’s photo: “I’m loving the Colombo [sic] look. Always solved the problems. Go get’m!”

Martin replied to Flynn, “Thank you, General! Hoo-ah!”