Gov. Josh Shapiro Dismisses MAGA Candidates: “Parlor Games”

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a MAGA-aligned Republican, announced today that she’s running for governor against incumbent Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Garrity recently criticized Shapiro for traveling to Nantucket for a DNC fundraising event in July. She wrote: “If you’ve got $10,000 to burn, you can get to say hi. The rest of us are in Pennsylvania—juggling bills and buying back-to-school supplies, not steak and wine on the Cape.”

[Note: Days after Shapiro’s visit to Cape Cod, Republican Vice President JD Vance also visited Nantucket for a (RNC) fundraiser, where couples paid $100,000 to join Vance for dinner at the event and other couples paid $250,000 to join the host committee, at a private residence.]

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity (R) is running for Governor to challenge Democrat Josh Shapiro pic.twitter.com/pOWGuFM0MD — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 18, 2025

Another Republican reportedly considering a run against Shapiro in 2026 is right-wing State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro by 15 percentage points in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

🇺🇸WE THE PEOPLE ask Senator Mastriano to run AGAIN for Governor! Let your voice be heard by making a donation of any amount at the following link during this end of summer fundraising drive. https://t.co/vIqGSpoPDs pic.twitter.com/Ei7Ew3AnkG — Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) August 19, 2025

When asked to comment on Garrity and other potential GOP opponents, Shapiro said on Friday: “The Republicans are going to deal with their intramural fight. I’m not going to get into their parlor games.”

Note: According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Shapiro has a 61 percent approval rating, and he had more than $11 million in the bank at the end of 2024, which will make it an uphill race for Garrity, Mastriano and other potential challengers.