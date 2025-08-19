2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Gov. Josh Shapiro Dismisses MAGA Candidates: “Parlor Games”

by in Daily Edition | August 19, 2025 2 min read

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Governor Tom Wolf from Harrisburg, PA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a MAGA-aligned Republican, announced today that she’s running for governor against incumbent Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Garrity recently criticized Shapiro for traveling to Nantucket for a DNC fundraising event in July. She wrote: “If you’ve got $10,000 to burn, you can get to say hi. The rest of us are in Pennsylvania—juggling bills and buying back-to-school supplies, not steak and wine on the Cape.”

[Note: Days after Shapiro’s visit to Cape Cod, Republican Vice President JD Vance also visited Nantucket for a (RNC) fundraiser, where couples paid $100,000 to join Vance for dinner at the event and other couples paid $250,000 to join the host committee, at a private residence.]

Another Republican reportedly considering a run against Shapiro in 2026 is right-wing State Senator Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro by 15 percentage points in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

When asked to comment on Garrity and other potential GOP opponents, Shapiro said on Friday: “The Republicans are going to deal with their intramural fight. I’m not going to get into their parlor games.”

Note: According to a recent Morning Consult poll, Shapiro has a 61 percent approval rating, and he had more than $11 million in the bank at the end of 2024, which will make it an uphill race for Garrity, Mastriano and other potential challengers.