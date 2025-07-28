Vivek Ramaswamy Asks Elon Musk To Intervene In Governor Campaign

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of Ohio against Democrat Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, who was appointed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine. (DeWine is not running due to term limits.)

Ramaswamy wrote on Musk’s social media platform X, on Friday: “My opponent @AmyActonOH’s account appears to be suspended. I assume this is an error, but I’m calling on @X to restore it. Ohio deserves to hear from all candidates running for office, and I’m confident that X’s owner @elonmusk would agree with me on that.”

Ramaswamy’s call for action is being met with mixed reactions and getting responses from both sides of the political aisle.

One Democrat replied “Good on you, Vivek. Censorship is un-American. Period.” while a MAGA supporter responded: “Okay, but hear me out. What if she actually broke the rules? Is she above the rules of the forum? I’ve been trying to get my account fixed for three months (demonetized) and can’t even get support to email me back. Why does she get to skip the line?”

Others voiced their faith in Musk: “Good for you, Vivek… You continue to be the epitome of what America needs in its leadership.. not sure what happened, but I am sure @elonmusk will make it right…”

On Saturday, Acton wrote on X: “Yesterday, I called for the Epstein Files to be released and urged my opponent Vivek Ramaswamy to do the same. Today, my X account was suspended for hours without reason. Now that we’re back, I’ll say it again: release the Epstein Files.”