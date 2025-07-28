U.S. Senator Says He’ll Skip Summer Vacation If Trump Asks Him to Stay

Every year, members of Congress take the month of August off. This year, President Donald Trump is reportedly pressuring Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to cancel “August recess” so the President can get more of his nominees confirmed, including his son’s ex-fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was nominated to serve as US Ambassador to Greece.

Trump wrote on social media this weekend: “Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed. We need them badly!!!”

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) voiced his support for Trump’s idea by writing on social media: “If Pres Trump asks us to not take august recess im w him. Democrats hv been slow walking nominations We hv to make up for their wasted time Trump needs his administration in place.”

If Pres Trump asks us to not take august recess im w him. Democrats hv been slow walking nominations We hv to make up for their wasted time Trump needs his administration in place — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 28, 2025

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) also agreed to the idea: “Absolutely, I’m willing to do it.” Marshall told Fox News, “I’m happy to stay here as long as we’re working.”

Note: It wouldn’t be the first time in recent history the Senate cancelled August recess. During the first Trump administration, in 2018, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) canceled the August recess and similarly blamed his Democratic colleagues for obstructing the president’s nominees.

Then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) responded to McConnell’s decision by taking a swipe at Trump: “We assume he’ll be here in Washington working right alongside us.” He added: “Given the urgency of these weeks, we presume he won’t be jetting off to Bedminster or Mar a Lago, or spending countless hours on the golf course, given the pain his policies have caused the middle class, particularly on health care.”

Trump is currently overseas both playing golf and meeting with EU and UK leaders.