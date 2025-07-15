Trump’s FCC Chair Responds to NYT Criticism With Song, “Gonna Do It Anyway”

Brendan Carr, President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair, responded in social media to The New York Times article, ‘The F.C.C. Is Pressuring Companies to Drop D.E.I. It’s Succeeding Too.’

With a video of a man singing “We’re gonna do it anyway,” Carr wrote: “It has come to my attention that the New York Times does not agree with what we are doing at the FCC. My official response:”

It has come to my attention that the New York Times does not agree with what we are doing at the FCC.



My official response: https://t.co/IlWvNSthf4 pic.twitter.com/PunmIYOFqr — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 14, 2025

The Times article reports on communications corporations, including T-Mobile as it sought FCC deal approval, that have dropped their diversity, equity and inclusion programs amid scrutiny and pressure from the FCC.

[Note: After receiving a four-page letter from T-Mobile’s general counsel promising that it will not employ such DEI programs (and “ensuring workplaces are free of invidious forms of discrimination”), the FCC approved of the company’s $4.4 billion acquisition of US Cellular.]

The T-Mobile letter to Carr echoes the language of the letter Carr wrote to Comcast (which owns MSNBC and NBC News) in February. Carr, who wrote a chapter on the FCC in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, warned the companies that “promoting invidious forms of discrimination cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law.”

Note: Carr has also ordered investigations into NPR and PBS, which separately face funding challenges as a result of the “big, beautiful bill.”.