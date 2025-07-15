Meghan McCain Defends Billionaire Against Tucker Carlson Attack, “Repulsed By It”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman responded to accusations made against him by former Fox News star Tucker Carlson at the Turning Point convention this weekend.

Ackman wrote that Carlson “went on a rant @TPUSA and suggested that I was in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘constellation of people’ who have been getting away with scams.”

The billionaire financier added: “In order to address Tucker’s defamatory statements, I thought it would be useful to share a few facts.”

Ackman’s facts included that he never met Epstein and a description of how he generated a net worth of $9 billion.

@TuckerCarlson went on a rant yesterday @TPUSA and suggested that I was in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘constellation of people’ who have been getting away with scams. His evidence is that ‘the most useless people have no actual skills become billionaires.” He referred to me as an example… https://t.co/x6IrjXkP7x — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 13, 2025

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer came to Ackman’s defense by writing: “Bill Ackman @BillAckman is a great guy and he supports President Trump and uses his money to make the world a better place. Leave it to @TuckerCarlson to single out a billionaire and demonize him simply because he is….JEWISH.”

Tucker: How do you come to a place where some of the least impressive, most useless people who have no actual skills become billionaires… How did Bill Ackman get $9 billion? A pretty impressive guy? I know him. No pic.twitter.com/gdcNT6imB9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2025

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ), replied to Ackman: “This is an eloquent explanation – but you don’t owe anyone anything, let alone an explanation on your success. Tucker is after you for one reason and one reason alone – and any sentient human knows why and is repulsed by it.”

Tucker is after you for one reason and one reason alone – and any sentient human knows why and is repulsed by it. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 13, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also replied: “I don’t know @BillAckman personally, but his courageous leadership toppling the disastrous President of Harvard was profoundly important. And his response to Tucker’s broadsides is thorough & impressive.” Ackman replied, “Thank you senator.”

(Note: When Cruz ran for re-election in 2018 against Beto O’Rouke, Ackman made a $2,700 donation to the Democrat’s campaign.)