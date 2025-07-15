2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Meghan McCain Defends Billionaire Against Tucker Carlson Attack, “Repulsed By It”

by in Daily Edition | July 15, 2025 3 min read

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, photo by Jay Godwin: LBJ Library from Austin, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman responded to accusations made against him by former Fox News star Tucker Carlson at the Turning Point convention this weekend.

Ackman wrote that Carlson “went on a rant @TPUSA and suggested that I was in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘constellation of people’ who have been getting away with scams.”

The billionaire financier added: “In order to address Tucker’s defamatory statements, I thought it would be useful to share a few facts.”

Ackman’s facts included that he never met Epstein and a description of how he generated a net worth of $9 billion.

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer came to Ackman’s defense by writing: “Bill Ackman @BillAckman is a great guy and he supports President Trump and uses his money to make the world a better place. Leave it to @TuckerCarlson to single out a billionaire and demonize him simply because he is….JEWISH.”

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ), replied to Ackman: “This is an eloquent explanation – but you don’t owe anyone anything, let alone an explanation on your success. Tucker is after you for one reason and one reason alone – and any sentient human knows why and is repulsed by it.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also replied: “I don’t know @BillAckman personally, but his courageous leadership toppling the disastrous President of Harvard was profoundly important. And his response to Tucker’s broadsides is thorough & impressive.” Ackman replied, “Thank you senator.”

(Note: When Cruz ran for re-election in 2018 against Beto O’Rouke, Ackman made a $2,700 donation to the Democrat’s campaign.)