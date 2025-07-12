Newsom Points to Nancy Mace as ICE Cannabis Farm Raid Details Emerge, “Drumbeat Getting Louder”

After ICE and Border Patrol law enforcement officials raided two cannabis farms owned by Glasshouse Farms in Camarillo, California, Fox News star Bill Melugin shared a story written by his FOX News colleague Cameron Arcand, and pulled the quote: “The President of Glasshouse Farms, which had two cannabis farms raided by ICE & Border Patrol in Camarillo yesterday, has donated thousands of dollars to Democrats in California, including $10,000 to Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018.”

Sure is rich for Fox News and the Trump Admin to point to campaign donations to Democrats, when in fact, the CEO is a Trump supporter who donated to my recall and has given to more Republicans. https://t.co/sGvVrAtbaI pic.twitter.com/kVPaGMLX8y — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

Democratic California Governor Newsom replied to Melugin with a photo of MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) posing with the CEO of Glass House Farms Kyle Kazan (in the “No One Should Be in Prison for a Plant” sweatshirt).

Newsom wrote: “Sure is rich for Fox News and the Trump Admin to point to campaign donations to Democrats, when in fact, the CEO is a Trump supporter who donated to my recall and has given to more Republicans.”

Arcand replied to Newsom: “Governor, we can split hairs but the reality is the two owners are rhetorically backing both parties that want cannabis reform. But in terms of public record donations, Kazan’s most recent donations were to Dems. Same goes for Ferrar.”

Governor, we can split hairs but the reality is the two owners are rhetorically backing both parties that want cannabis reform.



But in terms of public record donations, Kazan’s most recent donations were to Dems. Same goes for Ferrar. https://t.co/t61rOnF862 pic.twitter.com/0uscQ0Hqzc — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 11, 2025

On Tuesday, the day before the raids on his farms, Glass House CEO Kazan amplified a post by Trump media advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who wrote: “It’s illogical that cannabis is classified as more dangerous than fentanyl. During the campaign President Trump expressed support for rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III, maintaining its illegal status but clearing the path for more robust medical research in our country. Nearly 70% of Republican voters support Trump on this. No brainer!”

Kazan added: “There is drumbeat getting louder towards freeing the plant!”