Kristi Noem’s “Incompetence” Delayed Texas Rescue for 3 Days, Homeland Security Democrats Say

A scathing report from CNN blamed bureaucratic red tape Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem implemented at the department for a delayed federal emergency response to the fatal flash flood in Texas, a tragedy that took more than 120 lives with numerous people still unaccounted for.

The charge largely centered around Noem-era protocol that reportedly requires her personal sign-off on any distributed funds above a certain amount, protocol that the reporting said hindered critical search and rescue efforts. Any “contract and grant over $100,000 now requires her personal sign-off before any funds can be released,” CNN reported.

Noem denounced the accusation as fake news, telling Fox News: “Well, there you go. Fake News. CNN again. It’s absolutely trash what they’re doing by saying that.”

[NOTE: The Trump administration has threatened to shutter FEMA, which operates under DHS, and has also initiated efforts to stop or slow the distribution of outbound funds from other agencies — even when the funds in question are appropriated by Congress. Spending cuts and downsizing have been a dominant narrative promoted by the administration since taking office, with the efforts of DOGE only the most visible manifestation of the initiatives.]

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee amplified the assertion that Noem was responsible for delays in Texas and took aim at Secretary Noem’s competence for the job.

Pointedly calling out Noem for “incompetence,” the House Security Democrats, reiterated the CNN reporting that claimed “Noem didn’t authorize FEMA’s deployment of Urban Search and Rescue teams until Monday, more than 72 hours after the flooding began.”

Kristi Noem’s incompetence delayed search and rescue to Texas for 3 DAYS and this is what you’re choosing to talk about?



The people of Texas need relief but the Trump-Noem DHS would rather tweet.



Weird y'all are pro-hate, too. https://t.co/iKD9vOrHIl — House Homeland Security Committee Democrats (@HomelandDems) July 11, 2025

With search and rescue efforts in Texas still ongoing, DHS tweeted a self-congratulatory message about its unrelated efforts to eliminate “left-wing indoctrination” at DHS, sharing an article from the Washington Times commending the department’s work on blocking funding support for “The Eradicate Hate Global Summit, which promoted DEI and LGBTQ ideology at K-12 schools.”

“This is what you’re choosing to talk about?” the Dems tweeted in response to the DHS post.

[NOTE: Noem, a former South Dakota Governor, was confirmed as DHS Secretary by the Senate in a 59-34 January vote.]