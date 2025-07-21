Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of MAGA Revolt: “Dangling Bits of Red Meat No Longer Satisfies”

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has been one of the unwavering MAGA lawmakers pushing for the release of more information regarding the “Epstein Files,” wrote on social media today:

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People. If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back. Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”

The “you” — which goes undefined in Greene’s statement — nevertheless unambiguously points directly to President Trump, AG Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, among other MAGA figures, all of whom have voiced the assertions (e.g. “deep state treasonous crimes”) that Greene cites.

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 21, 2025

In February, Bondi and the DOJ released a binder labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” stoking the fire they now are having trouble putting out. Or dangling the red meat, as Greene asserts.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Bondi at the time. “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

BREAKING: Jack Posobiec spotted at the White House with the “EPSTEIN FILES: PHASE” binder. pic.twitter.com/2FpeCkFYEP — Jack (@jackunheard) February 27, 2025

MAGA social influencers including “Gunther Eagleman” are voicing their support for Greene’s comments with replies including, “ARRESTS have to happen.”

Another MAGA-aligned X user called “The Scofflaw” replied to Greene: “I want arrests and more.” He added with cynicism that Greene could perhaps do more from her own desk: “You’ve been in office for a number of years and should be more plugged in on this than I, a simple common working man. This all sounds like ‘look at me I’m doing things, vote for me’ speech from you.”