Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben, a campaign manager and senior advisor to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), posted a video of AOC and fellow New York Democrat, Congressman Paul Tonko, addressing a welcoming, cheering crowd outdoors.

Hidalgo-Wohlleben captioned the video: “AOC & Paul Tonko are in Plattsburgh, NY (Stefanik’s district). This is the overflow for a sold out town hall that’s about to start. About 10% of the entire population of the town is out today to make their voices heard.”

Good afternoon! AOC & Paul Tonko are in Plattsburgh, NY (Stefanik’s district).



This is the overflow for a sold out town hall that’s about to start.



About 10% of the entire population of the town is out today to make their voices heard. pic.twitter.com/uShDRxc9AN — Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben (@OliverHidWoh) July 20, 2025

Note: Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents the 21st congressional district of New York including the town of Plattsburgh (population: 19,867; 10 percent is 1,986 people), is expected to announce her candidacy for the 2026 New York gubernatorial election against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. (Republican Rep. Mike Lawler is also expected to run for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.)

Considering Stefanik’s governor run a near certainty, Hidalgo-Wohlleben reported that AOC told the Plattsburgh crowd: “Elise Stefanik already did her fair well [sic] tour. Well, Plattsburgh it’s time to finish the job.”

Quite a welcome for AOC & Paul Tonko here in Plattsburgh! pic.twitter.com/j0Vm8OHRY6 — Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben (@OliverHidWoh) July 20, 2025

[NOTE: President Donald Trump nominated Stefanik to be Ambassador to the United Nations before withdrawing the nomination to ensure the GOP maintained its thin majority in the House. Trump wrote at the time that it was “essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.”]

Hochul has been vocal about targeting Stefanik’s seat, while also asserting that every Republican seat in New York is in play in 2026.

Speaking specifically of what she characterized as Stefanik’s electoral vulnerability, Hochul said in April: “If you’re living in Elise Stefanik’s district and you’re a Republican farmer where someone in a small community is not getting the tourism they used to get from Canada – tourism is such an important part of this state – we’re going to win a seat up there. I know we are, because people, Republicans, have had it with their own party ruining their lives.”

City & State NY reported that Stefanik’s office replied to the Governor, saying “Kathy Hochul is the least popular elected official in the North Country by a long shot.”

In February, when Stefanik was expected to move to the U.N., the 21st Congressional District’s Democratic county chairs named Blake Gendebien as their choice to compete for her seat in a special election that was never called, as Stefanik remained in Congress. Gendebien, a dairy farmer and business owner in Lisbon, NY, is still running.