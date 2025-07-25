GOP Purposely “Preventing Trump from Making Recess Appointments” Says Congressman

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended congressional voting early this week, presumably to avoid a House vote on a bipartisan measure to compel the DOJ to release the Epstein Files.

One of the co-sponsors of the bill, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), reported Friday that during the August recess, “Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days, with practically no one there, for the sole purpose of preventing Trump from making recess appointments.” He provided a video of Friday’s House “pro-forma” session.

During August recess, Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune plan to call the House and Senate into session every four or five days, with practically no one there, for the sole purpose of preventing Trump from making recess appointments. Here was today’s House “pro-forma” session: pic.twitter.com/sK1tZTCdYQ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 25, 2025

Political pundit Anna Matson responded to Massie: “For those wondering why, it’s most likely so they have power to cut deals with Trump. We saw this with RFK Jr’s confirmation. Many senators held out on their vote until Trump cut a deal (Cassidy and Graham received endorsements in exchange for their yes vote.) With automatic confirmations, senators have less leverage.”

Massie replied to Matson: “Checks out.”

When one of the podcasters on Good Morning Liberty asked Massie “I’m assuming Trump will get mad enough to primary both of them?,” the congressman from Kentucky replied, “The people telling Trump who to primary are the people who’ve arranged to slow his appointments.”