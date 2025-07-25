Ghislaine Maxwell “Might Be a Victim” Says Newsmax’s Greg Kelly

Newsmax talk show host Greg Kelly shared his opinion regarding DOJ Deputy Director Todd Blanche‘s plan to meet with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell – who is serving a 20-year sentence in prison – to reportedly discuss files related to her former partner, fellow convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 in prison.

Kelly said of Maxwell on his show: “She’s also been subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee. I think this is great.”

He added, “I do have a feeling that she has been,” and takes a pause before saying, “She just might be a victim. She just might be. There was a rush to judgement. There was a lot of chaos there for a while. Alright, granted that she hung out with Jeffrey Epstein, and I know that’s apparently not good.”

Note: The New York Times reported that in 2021, Maxwell was convicted “of sex trafficking and other counts after a monthlong trial during which the government presented testimony and evidence depicting Ms. Maxwell as a sophisticated predator who groomed vulnerable young women and girls as young as 14 years old for abuse by Mr. Epstein.”

Victims testified under oath that Maxwell sexually abused them with Epstein. Victims testified under oath that she recruited them and schooled them on how to give sexualized massages to Epstein. Victims testified that she took their passports so that they became prisoners on the… https://t.co/faaAXlAZcV — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 25, 2025

Journalist Julie K. Brown, author of the 2021 bestselling book ‘Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story,’ responded to Kelly’s monologue by writing on social media: “Victims testified under oath that Maxwell sexually abused them with Epstein. Victims testified under oath that she recruited them and schooled them on how to give sexualized massages to Epstein. Victims testified that she took their passports so that they became prisoners on the island. Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking.”

Others are predicting that President Trump will offer Maxwell a pardon. As one replied: “Setting it up for a pardon.” Another wrote: “Translation: they are cutting her a deal to keep her quiet.”

Note: At her sentencing in 2022, Maxwell did not apologize to the victims in the courtroom. She said: “It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein.” And added: “Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you.”