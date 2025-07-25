Gavin Newsom Takes Credit for Oklahoma’s New Tax Break, “You’re Welcome”

MAGA-aligned Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Thursday on social media: “We’re phasing out Oklahoma’s income tax— finally. And once we get to zero, Oklahoma will be rollin like never before.”

Note: Stitt recently signed legislation which will reduce the state’s top personal income tax rate from 4.75% to 4.5%, beginning in tax year 2026.

Some on X are responding to Stitt with skepticism and are asking the governor: “What will you then do to make up that revenue?” (According to the Oklahoma Voice, “The fiscal impact is expected to be about $350 million.”)

One Texan, Mike Roberto, reported that when income tax is phased out (Texas has no state income tax): “Housing values go up – Property taxes, in turn, go up. People get priced out of their own neighborhoods.”

Note: Despite having no state income tax, Texas has property tax rates around 1.68% — the seventh highest in the country.

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom jumped into the conversation and responded to Stitt: “Oklahoma relies on California for critical federal tax dollars that fund education, healthcare and — apparently — this new tax break. You’re welcome, @GovStitt.”

Other Democratic critics of Stitt’s tax break also note that the timing isn’t great as President Trump’s domestic policy bill will shift more costs for programs including Medicaid and food stamps to the states. In the Sooner State, nearly 1 in 4 residents are on Medicaid, and about 17% of people receive food stamps.