MAGA Congressman Hits Mike Johnson On Claims He’s Being “Persecuted” Over Epstein Files

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended congressional voting early this week, reportedly to avoid a vote on a bipartisan measure which requests the release of the Epstein Files. 11 of the 19 co-sponsors of the resolution are Republicans, including the outspoken U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) and MAGA-aligned Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

As seen below, Johnson addressed the party infighting over the demand for the Epstein Files by reminding everyone that it is he who raises money for the Republicans via the Incumbent Protection Program.

Johnson said at the press conference: “I go all around the country and travel endlessly and incessantly to raise more than $300 million in order to do that. And we want everyone to come back” but then noted that there are some in his party who “kick and scream and bite their own colleagues. Some people seem to enjoy trying to inflict pain on their own teammates.”

I have questions after watching this video: Why would releasing the Epstein files cause political pain to congressmen, does avoiding political pain take priority over justice, and how exactly is the Speaker being prosecuted by a vote on the Epstein files?pic.twitter.com/HogygI3h6o — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 25, 2025

Johnson said he wasn’t going to “address anyone individually” and then proceeded to call out Massie by name.

Johnson said: “I’m not going to address anyone individually but I’ll tell you that some here are much more frustrating than others. There’s a small, small tiny handful but one in particular that’s given me lots of consternation. I don’t understand. I don’t understand Thomas Massie’s motivation, I really don’t. I don’t know how his mind works, I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

Johnson said he tries to follow President Ronald Reagan’s so-called 11th Commandment (“never speak ill of another Republican”), “But my gosh, it’s hard to do so sometimes around here.”

He added, “I also try to follow the Scripture, you know, it says, ‘bless those who persecute you.'”

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) responded to Johnson’s press conference on X and wrote: “I have questions after watching this video: Why would releasing the Epstein files cause political pain to congressmen, does avoiding political pain take priority over justice, and how exactly is the Speaker being prosecuted [sic] by a vote on the Epstein files?”