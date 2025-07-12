Glenn Beck Files FOIA Request for Release of Dan Bongino’s Texts and Emails to Pam Bondi: “Everything We Need To Know”

CEO of Blaze Media Glenn Beck is one of many conservative political pundits demanding information regarding the “Epstein Files”, the alleged “client list” reportedly kept by the late convicted sex offender. Beck wants details on how the Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI leaders Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have handled the files.

Bongino is reportedly considering resigning from his post after arguing with Bondi. Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly pushed for Bondi’s resignation at a Turning Point event this weekend with Charlie Kirk.

As seen below, Kelly said, “Dan understands MAGA…Do you think she [Bondi] really gets MAGA? I don’t think so.”

CHARLIE KIRK: “Who would you guys prefer, Bongino or Bondi?”



TPUSA Crowd: “BONGINO”



CHARLIE: “It's 7,000 to 0.”



MEGYN: "They want Dan!"

Beck announced today on social media: “My team has filed a FOIA for all of @danbongino’s texts and emails regarding Epstein to Pam Bondi. My guess is that those exchanges will tell us everything we need to know.”

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is a federal law that grants the public the right to request access to federal agency records.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe wrote on social media today: “There are only two possibilities; 1) There is no more to the Epstein story. 2) There’s a coverup Time for us to hear directly from FBI agents.”