Ex-Matt Gaetz Advisor Lands at Defense Department, “So Help Me God!”

Joel Valdez, former senior advisor and communications director for former Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO), announced his new job in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Note: Valdez launched his political career in 2019 as an intern for then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC). Valdez started working for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) around the time Gaetz retired from Congress in order to accept President Trump’s short-lived nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

Valdez wrote on social media: “I’m honored to announce that I’ve been appointed by the Trump Administration to serve at the Department of Defense as Acting Deputy Press Secretary. I’m grateful to be working under the leadership of @SeanParnellATSD and @PressSecDOD. I will do everything I can to help deliver the America First agenda of our great President Donald Trump and @SecDef! So help me God!”

I’m honored to announce that I’ve been appointed by the Trump Administration to serve at the Department of Defense as Acting Deputy Press Secretary.



I’m grateful to be working under the leadership of @SeanParnellATSD and @PressSecDOD.



I will do everything I can to help… pic.twitter.com/XTsAH8Fdp2 — Joel Valdez (@realJoelValdez) July 11, 2025

Gaetz reposted Valdez’s announcement and wrote “A great addition for America!”, and Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Chief Pentagon Spokesman & Senior Advisor to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, replied to Valdez: “We are lucky to have you Joel. Welcome to the team!”

Former DOJ lawyer Jeff Clark, who currently serves as Acting Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), also congratulated Joel.

Several MAGA influencers also replied with words of congratulations including Tim Pool (“Based!”), Nick Sortor (“Congrats bro!!! Super stoked for you!”), Juanita Broaddrick (“Good for you. Kudos.”), Kylie Jane Kremer, and Gays for Trump (“Congratulations Joel!”), among others.