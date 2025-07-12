Marco Rubio’s Mass Firing “Superpower Suicide” Says Ex-National Security Advisor

Videos capturing some of the more than 1,300 State Department employees who have been fired by President Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio exiting the building is circulating on social media.

WATCH! Employees carry out belongings after over 1300 fired at the State Dept pic.twitter.com/sLpwiYWPZk — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) July 11, 2025

Alex Raufoglu, Kyiv Post’s Chief Correspondent in Washington DC and Foreign Press USA board member, reported: “HAPPENING NOW!! Moving scene – tears, hugs, and cheers – inside the State Dept HQ tonight, as diplomats gathered in the lobby to clap out their laid off colleague, some of which have served for decades.”

This is literally superpower suicide.



These are some of the most talented public servants doing critical work.



Champagne corks are popping in Beijing and Moscow after they already emptied the wine cellars celebrating the end of USAID. https://t.co/NHLY5XujgM — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 12, 2025

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul is also amplifying the video and wrote: “This made me cry. As the US ambassador to Russia, I had the tremendous privilege of working with these talented patriots who were completely dedicated to serving our great country. Such a colossal waste. Antithetical to advancing American national interest.”

McFaul added: “Want to help China win our new era of great power competition? Fire 1000+ American diplomats. The PRC is doing the exact opposite.”

